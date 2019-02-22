CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019; The online registration process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable recruitment has been extended. The interested candidates can apply through the official websites, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in, till February 25, 2019. There are a total of 429 vacancies and the candidates can register themselves through the official websites.

CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable recruitment has been extended on the official website cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply until February 25, 2019. There are a total of 429 vacancies and the candidates can register themselves through the official websites.

The last date has been extended due to a large number of the filed online applications for the recruitment of the post of HC /Min -2019. The candidates can apply till 5.00 PM.

No further extension will be considered. However, the other terms and conditions of the notification remains unchanged.

As per the 7th pay commission, the qualifiers will receive a salary between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 . the applicant should read the eligibility criteria before applying for the CISF head constable recruitment. A candidate should be a pass out of 10+2 (intermediate).

There will be three levels of recruitment before medical examination- PST and documentation, OMR or CBT, written exam, skill or typing test.

CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total number of 429 posts are available. Out of which 328 and 37 vacancies are alloted for the direct male and direct female vacancies.

While 64 posts are vacant for the LDCE.

CISF Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register/Login button’, on the homepage.

Step 3: In case you are a new user, click on ‘Register’ tab. Fill the required registration details such as candidate’s name, father’s name, candidate’s date of birth, candidate’s gender and the verification text.

Step 4: Click submit to proceed further. if the applicant has already registered, they do not need to register again.

Step 5: Enter all the ‘personal details’, basic details’ and ‘Contact Details’ as appearing on the screen.

Step 6: Fill all the required fields. Click on ‘submit’ button.

After successfully completing the registration process, the candidate will receive the provisional registration ID and password on their registered e-mail ID and mobile number. They have to upload their photograph and signature.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More