CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2019: The online application process for head constable recruitment has been started by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the official website cisf.gov.in. The interested candidates are required to apply for the post through the official website.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the online application process for head constable recruitment on the official website cisf.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the position on the official website. Applications have been invited for a total of 429 which are notified by the CISF. Out of which 64 posts will be filled with a limited departmental competitive exam.

Selection procedure

On the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer-based test, skill test and medical examination, the candidates will be selected. The candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

CISF Head Constable Post: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have passed 10+2 exam and comes under the age bracket of 18-25 years are eligible for the post. As per the recruitment notification, the application can be submitted through online mode to the concerned CISF Zonal DIsG (Regional Recruitment Centres) against each States. A total of 10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. Here is the important note for all the candidates, if the same remains vacant, the same will be filled by male candidates.

Benefits provided for the CISF Head Constable Post

The office notice reads as he/she is entitled for the pension benefits as per the New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme which is applicable for the new entrants to the Central Government services with effect from 01-01-2004. February 20 is the last date for submission of applications.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More