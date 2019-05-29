CISF Admit Card 2019 Candidates can download the admit card from the official site @cisfrectt.in. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from June 1, 2019.

CISF Recruitment 2019: Admit card to be released on June 1 at cisfrectt.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to release CISF Admit Card 2019 for Head Constable posts on June 1, 2019. CISF Admit Card 2019 Candidates can download the admit card from the official site @cisfrectt.in. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from June 1, 2019.

How to download admit card:

1. Visit the official site @cisfrectt.in

2. Login to the account by entering credentials

3. Your admit card will be available

4. Download the admit card and take a print out for further need.

The written exam dates have still not been released by the Force. The exam will be the Computer Based Test (CBT). For the objective type question paper, 100 marks question and the time duration is 2 hours. The question paper will have 100 questions. The subjects including General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Arithmetic and General English or Hindi.

The examination will fill up 429 Head Constable in the organization. Candidates can check for more information from the official site of CISF. The minimum percentage of marks for qualifying for next stage is 35 per cent if belonging to General/ESM and 33 per cent if belonging to SC/ST/OBC.

The selection process to recruit Head Constable post will be PST and Documentation followed by OMR or Computer-based written examination, skill test, and medical examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App