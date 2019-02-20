CISF recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of head constable posts by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for a total of 429 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website.

CISF recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited the applications for the head constable posts for a total of 429 vacancies. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. The last date to apply for the same is Wednesday, February 20.

Payscale

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have passed 10+2 (intermediate).

Selection pattern

A candidate needs to undergo three levels of recruitment before medical examination, namely- PST and documentation, OMR or CBT written exam, skill or typing test.

CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 429

Direct Male: 328

Direct Female: 37

LDCE: 64

CISF Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register/Login button’ on the homepage.

Step 3: In a case you are a new user, click on ‘Register’ tab. Fill the registration details- candidate’s name, father’s name, candidate’s date of birth, candidate’s gender and the verification text.

Step 4: After finishing Step 3, click on submit to proceed further.

Step 5: If the applicant has already registered, they do not need to register again.

Step 6: Enter all your ‘personal details’, basic details’ and ‘Contact details’ as displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Fill all the required field.Then click on ‘submit’ button.

After completing the registartion process, the candidate will receive provisional registration ID and password on their registered e-mail ID and mobile number.

They have to upload their photograph and signature.

