CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 914 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable posts @ cisfrectt.in. The candidates can check the eligibility for CISF jobs 2019, last date for CISF Recruitment 2019, and how to apply for CISF jobs 2019 below.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited job applications for the post of constables @ cisfrectt.in. The CISF has shared the notification for the 914 posts of cook, cobbler, carpenter, barber, sweeper, electrician, washer-man, painter, mason, plumber, gardener, and mason. The candidates who have been willing to work with the CISF can apply online for the above-mentioned posts from September 23 to October 22 on CISF’s official website @ cisfrectt.in.

Reports say all the selected candidates have to take up clear several rounds before the final selection. The process includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Test, and verification of documents round. Only after passing these levels, candidates would be allowed to sit for a written examination. This exam would be an objective type (multiple choice questions) paper which would be filed on the OMR sheet.

Notably, the exam would be bilingually conducted in multiple languages like English and Hindi languages, so the candidates can attempt it in the language they are comfortable with. After the written test, a medical test would be conducted and then a small interview.

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:

1) Under this CISF Recruitment 2019 notification, only male candidates would be allowed.

2) To apply for the above-mentioned jobs under the CISF Recruitment 2019, the candidates need to have matriculation certificate from a recognized board.

3) Candidates who have attained the training from Industrial Training Institute would be given preference.

4) Only 18 to 23 years of age candidates can only for these jobs.

According to the reports, the CISF need 350 Cooks, 13 Cobblers, 133 Washermen, 14 Carpenters, 109 Barbers, 270 Sweepers, 4 Gardeners, 3 Electricians, 6 Painters, 5 Masons, and 4 Plumbers.

