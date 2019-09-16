CISF Recruitment 2019: The CISF has released the job notification for the recruitment drive through which 914 posts of Constables will be filled. Interested candidates can read the below-mentioned details and know about the recruitment drive.

CISF Recruitment 2019: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be filling hundreds of vacancies for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) through a recruitment drive. The CISF has released the notification for the same, advertising the vacancies of cook, cobbler, carpenter, barber, sweeper, painter, mason, plumber, mason, mali and electrician, washer-man, etc.

These posts will be filled in different regions including Northern, North Eastern Western, Central, NCR, Eastern, Southern, and South-Eastern. Only male candidates can apply for the said recruitment. They can do it from September 23 to October 22, 2019.

Once shortlisted, the CISF will call the candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Trade Test, and documentation. It does not end here. After that candidate are required to undergo a written examination based on OMR. The examination will be bilingual — English and Hindi. In the end, the candidates are required to undergo Medical Test.

CISF Constable Important Dates:

The online application submission will begin from September 23, 2019, which will conclude on October 22, 2019.

CISF Constable posts:

Cook: 350 Cobbler: 13 Washer-man: 133 Carpenter: 14 Barber: 109 Sweeper: 270 Mali: 4 Electrician: 3 Painter: 6 Mason: 5 Plumber: 4

How to apply for CISF Recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

All the interested and eligible candidates are required to apply for the CISF Recruitment 2019 in the prescribed format. They need to send their applications concerned authorities from September 23 to October 22, 2019.

CISF Recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts are required to have passed matriculation examination from a recognized board. They should note that the CISF will prefer Industrial Training Institute trained personnel for the recruitment.

CISF Recruitment 20119 Age Limit

The minimum age for the candidates applying for the recruitment drive is 18 years and the maximum age is 23 years. As per the reports, there will not be any relaxation for the reserved categories.

