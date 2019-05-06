CISH Recruitment 2019: Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) has asked candidates to appear in a walk-in-interview for the recruitment to the post of Facilitator for DAESI course, Project Assistant, Young Professional and Skilled Staffs.

CISH Recruitment 2019: Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) has asked candidates to appear in a walk-in-interview for the recruitment to the post of Facilitator for DAESI course, Project Assistant, Young Professional and Skilled Staffs. The interview is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2019. A total of six candidates will be recruited, 1 facilitator, 1 Project Assistant, 2 Young professionals and 2 skilled staffs.

CISH Recruitment 2019: Emoluments

Facilitator for DAESI course: Rs. 17000.0 per month (consolidated)

Project Assistant under central scheme of PPV&FRA: Rs. 15000.0 per month (consolidated)

Young Professional–I under institute fund and CropLife projects: Rs. 15000.0 per month (consolidated)

Skilled Staffs (2 nos.) under CropLife project: Rs. 10000.0 per month (consolidated)

CISH Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification for Skilled Staff, Young Professional, Project Asst and Other Posts

Facilitator for DAESI course: Agri-professionals who should be Graduate/ Post Graduate in Agriculture/Horticulture with five years experience in this sector.

Project Assistant, Young Professional: B. Sc. (Agri.)/ B. Sc. (Life Science)

Skilled Staffs: Higher Secondary

CISH Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Min. 21 years & Max. 45 years on the date of walk-in-interview with relaxation admissible as per rule of Govt. of India (For Project Assistant, Young Professional-I & Skilled Staffs).

Candidates are advised to carry their bio-data original certificates supporting educational qualifications and experience. Photocopies of certificates, a latest passport size photograph has to be submitted at the time of interview.

The recruitment type will be purely temporary on contract basis for an initial period of 12 months and it can be extended for 12 months with the approval of the competent authority. The services can be terminated at any point of time without any notice.

