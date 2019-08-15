CISR NET Result 2019: The National Eligibility Test or NET June Exam 2019 results have been declared by CISR at csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who appeared in the NET 2019 in June can check their results by following the steps to given below.

CISR NET Result 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the UGC National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June Exam 2019 results on the official website – csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2019 in the month of June this year can check their results on the official website of CSIR. The candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 result.

How to check and download the CSIR NET Result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of CSIR – csirhrdg.res.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for NET June Exam 2019

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter the necessary details

On entering the details, click on Submit button

Now, the NET 2019 June result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website. The pdf contains the list of names and details of the candidates who have qualified the NET June Exam 2019. All those who took the CSIR UGC NET June Exam can now check their CISR NET Result 2019 online by entering the necessary details on the official website csirhrdg.res.in.

The NET 2019 scorecard will be available on the CSIR official website and candidates can download the same for reference in future. Those who have qualified will be eligible for JRF (NET) CSIR, JRF or Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App