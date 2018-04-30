The CBSE has claimed that the Class 10 student who appealed in Kerala High Court for getting a wrong question paper actually used her brother’s old question paper in the recently held Mathematics exam and she copied the same answers. The CBSE also added that the student is weak in the subject and she fabricated the whole story.

The CBSE subsequently had conducted an inquiry which revealed that the petitioner was carrying a re-written question paper and she had copied the same on the answer script

In the latest development in Kottayam CBSE question paper case, CBSE has claimed that the class 10 student used her brother’s pre-written question paper in the recently held 2018 board Mathematics examination. In a statement submitted to Kerala High Court, CBSE said the student had fabricated a story as she was weak in the subject. CBSE stated that instead of using the 2018 question paper, she used her brother’s old question paper of 2016. “Instead of using the correct question paper set for the year 2018, she used her brother’s set of 2016 for the exam,” read CBSE’s statement to the court.

A few days ago, the Kerala High Court admitted the Class 10 student’s petition that claimed that she was given a wrong question paper during the recent maths exam. In reply to the plea, CBSE said, “The student had moved the court suppressing the material facts and hence was not entitled for any discretionary relief.” The principal of Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam, had complained to the CBSE regarding the mismatch of the mathematics question paper given to the girl student on March 28.

The Kerala High Court had observed that the pendency of the case would not be a bar for the CBSE to conduct a re-test for the student. In her complaint to the CBSE Thiruvananthapuram’s regional officer, the principal had stated that their student was given the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 paper of the year 2016 for the mathematics examination. The principal had appealed to the authorities concerned to do something so that the student might not be affected.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App