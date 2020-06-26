Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) have assured Supreme Court on Friday that they will announce the results by July 15. The top court approved the draft notification of CBSE on conducting the remaining exams for class 10 and 13. CBSE had earlier informed SC that the board has come up with a new evaluation scheme wherein students will be assigned scores based on their last three papers. As per the guidelines issued by CBSE, students will decide if they wish scores to be assigned to them as per the CBSE’s method or if they wish to write their exams again.

It also assured the top court that the assessment process for the exams will be in the favour of the students. CBSE also told the court that the students should be compelled to make a decision on appearing for the exam within the stipulated time, once the results are out and the students should be allowed to take a call when the board gives a decision on conducting the exams.

CBSE had to present an updated version of the draft on how it is going to conduct the outstanding exams, today. A petition filed by the parents to cancel the remaining exams was heard by the Supreme Court and the court sought CBSE’s take on the matter. Later, the hearing on the same was kept for June 23. In the hearing of June 25, some major points made by CBSE and CISCE included their decision of cancelling the remaining exams. The Supreme court then postponed the hearing to June 26 and asked CBSE to file a revised draft of its order.

Students and parents here is the notification to be issued by #CBSE: pic.twitter.com/n8LzaxrzZA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

Supreme Court starts hearing petition with respect to ICSE & CBSE class 10 & 12 exams in July, due to #COVID19. ICSE tells the Court that they may give option to write exam at later stage to class 10 students as well. "Averaging marks" formula is different from CBSE, ICSE says. pic.twitter.com/Vbqj2F6Ous — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

CISCE told the court that it will cancel all the remaining exams and will give scores on internal assessment. A similar decision has now been made by CBSE. CBSE, however, is expected to assess students based on their last three papers, as it informed the top court. CBSE will also let the students choose if they want to appear for the exam or skip it.

