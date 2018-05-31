National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) has released the CLAT 2018 examination results today. Candidates can now check their scores and download the same from the official website of CLAT. As per notification on the official website, the CLAT results will be available till June 6, 2018. The steps to check and download results have been mentioned here.

As per the Supreme Court’s order, the examination conducting body of CLAT or Common Law Admission Test 2018, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) has announced the results on the official website of CLAT today, on May 31, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their CLAT 2018 exam results online at clat.ac.in. According reports, there had been many issues reported by the students during this year’s CLAT examination which was immediately revealed in posts after the exam by them.

Moreover, the CLAT 2018 examination was conducted on May 13. It is the gateway to admissions into the National Law Universities throughout the country. The students who qualify in the examination will be admitted into the Law courses for the next starting academic year. The CLAT 2018 examination this year face many turbulence as students complained of the poor facilities at the examination centres. Reports say that around 54,000 candidates appeared for the CLAT 2018 examination to get admissions into the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at 19 Law universities across the country.

To check CLAT 2018 exam results follow the steps below:

Log on to the official website of CLAT, clat.ac.in Search for the information tab and click on it The candidate will be directed to a new window Look for the CLAT results 2018 link and click on the same Now, enter the requisite details such as registration number/roll number, date of birth and captcha image Press the login button and your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Note: The results will be available on the official website from today, May 31 – June 6, 2018. So, candidates are advised to check and download the results before the result gets removed.

To go to the official website directly and download the CLAT 2018 results, click here: ‘Results CLAT 2018’

