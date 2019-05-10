CLAT 2019 admit card: The aspirants appearing for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 must carry their CLAT hall ticket 2019, any valid ID proof. The id proof can be any one of the following: Aadhar Card, driving license, voters ID, passport, PAN Card. The CLAT examination will be held on May 26, 2019.

CLAT 2019 admit card: The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019, Admit Card, online today. The aspirants who have applied for the Common Law Admission Test examination can download their respective Hall Ticket from the official website of the same. The admit card will be available online on the official website- clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The admit card of CLAT 2019 will contain the examination details along with other information.

Aspirants appearing for the examination must carry the Common Law Admission Test CLAT 2019 admit card along with them for the examination. The students who report for the examination without the admit card will not be allowed to take the test. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 is set to be held on May 26, 2019. The CLAT 2019 Hall ticket will be available for download until May 26, 2019, but it is advised that the aspirants download their respective admit cards well in advance to avoid any kind of delay.

Aspirants also need to carry along with them a valid photo id proof along with the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 hall ticket on the day of the examination. Aspirants can check the steps to download the admit card here.

Steps to download Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 Admit Card

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the CLAT 2019 Admit Card

Step 1: Check the official website of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 – clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the homepage, click on the Login tab on the right corner of the home page

Step 3: Enter the Credentials as asked such as mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 5: Download and Print the Admit Card for future references

