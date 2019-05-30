CLAT 2019 Answer Keys have been released on the official website - clatconsotiumofnlu.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the CLAT Answer Keys 2019 given below.

CLAT 2019 Answer Keys: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 Answer Keys has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, Bengaluru. The CLAT answer keys 2019 is now available on the official website of the authority i.e. on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for admission to Law programmes at various NLU’s in the country can now check their respective answer keys from the official website.

According to reports, the CLAT 2019 examination was held on Sunday, 26th May 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates will have to click on the moving link on the homepage of the official website which reads, “Click here to view the Provisional Answer key of CLAT 2019” for downloading the CLAT 2019 Answer keys. Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to check the answer keys given below.

How to check the CLAT 2019 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website – clatconsotiumofnlu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link mentioned above

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter the registration details on roll number as on admit card

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

NOTE: Candidates might not be able to see any link on the website as “The website is being updated and soon it will be restored”. In that case, candidates can contact the authority for more information.

