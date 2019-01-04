CLAT 2019: Application process for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 is all set to open on the official website on January 10. Candidates willing to appear in the examination this year for admission to Law courses must fill the application form soon.

CLAT 2019: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi has published a notification stating that the application process for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) or Law entrance examination will commence from January 10, 2019. According to the notification, the application forms will be made available for the candidates from the above-mentioned date on the official website of CLAT 2019.

Candidates willing to fill up the application form must note that the CLAT 2019 application forms will be available only for 30 days from the commencement of the application process. All those who want to fill the applications must fulfil the eligibility criteria for appearing in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019. Candidates who appear and qualify in the examination will be eligible for admissions to various National Law Universities across the country.

Universities such as NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, WBNUJS Kolkata, RMLNLU Lucknow, GNLU Gandhinagar, NLUJA Assam, NUSRL Ranchi, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur and MNLU Aurangabad are some of the participating universities of CLAT.

Candidates can check more information regarding the CLAT 2019 by visiting the official website of CLAT. To directly visit the site, candidates can click on this link: http://information.clat.ac.in/

