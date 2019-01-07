CLAT 2019 Application Process: Interested candidates can apply both online and offline modes. Odisha-based National Law University (NLU) will conduct the examination this year, reports said. Successful candidates will be eligible for admission in 21 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2019 Application Process: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), for both graduate and undergraduate courses, will begin from January 10, 2019, on its official website (clat.ac.in). Interested candidates can apply both online and offline modes. Odisha-based National Law University (NLU) will conduct the examination this year, reports said. Successful candidates will be eligible for admission in 21 NLUs across the country.

Important Dates:

-Registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 begins: January 10, 2019

-Last date to submit online applications: March 31, 2019

-Submission of offline mode applications will be closed at 5 pm on May 12, 2019

Eligibility criteria:

Undergraduate courses

-Students applying for theUndergraduate courses should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks.

– For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 40%.

Postgraduate courses

– Students appearing for Postgraduate courses need have at least 50 per cent marks in LLB degree.

– For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 45%.

Official website link:

clat.ac.in

The link will be activated from January 10 onwards only.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website (clat.ac.in)

Step 2: click on ‘CLAT 2019 apply’ link

Step 3: Register and fill your form

Step 4: Upload your passport size photos (See instructions)

Step 5: Make online payment

