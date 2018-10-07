CLAT 2019: The National Law University Odisha has been finalised to conduct the CLAT 2019 examination for candidates aspiring to study Law from the top Law universities in the country.

CLAT 2019: The National Law University Odisha is going to conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2019 exam next year. As per reports in a leading daily, official sources close to the CLAT examination conducting authority said that NLU Odisha has been chosen to take the responsibility. CLAT 2018 was conducted by NUALS Kochi for candidates seeking admissions to five-year integrated Law Degree or Undergraduate course and One-year Postgraduate LL.M degree.

The CLAT examination is conducted for admissions into the 19 National Law Universities across the country. Reports say that the CLAT 2019 examination has been scheduled to be held on May 12, 2019 by the National Law University (NLU), Odisha, which has also released a notification, regarding the examination.

As per the official notification by the Odisha NLU, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will be conducted on Sunday on the above-mentioned date from 3PM. However, no further details regarding the examination have been released by the National Law University Odisha.

How to check the official notification on the website?

Log in to the official website of NLU Search for the latest updates on the homepage Click on the relevant link Candidates will be directed to a different page Download the same and read thoroughly

