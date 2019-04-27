CLAT 2019: In order to avoid any kind of problems due to Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019, National Law University Odisha (NLUO) has decided to conduct the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2019 on May 26. The NLUO will release the CLAT Admit Card 2019 for students who registered for the examination in the mid week of May.

CLAT 2019: The Soon after the Lok Sabha Elections, the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for interested and eligibile students. According to the official statement released by NLUO Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva, the CLAT 2019 examination will be held on May 26 at National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi by the CLAT Core Committee Consortium.

Earlier, the CLAT 2019 was scheduled to take place on May 12 but due to elections it was re-scheduled to the last week of May 2019. Morever, the CLAT 2019 exam will be conducted offline that means, each and every candidate will have to appear for the examination at the respective venue with pens in the afternoon slot which is between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

On the other hand, the NLUO has decided to release the CLAT 2019 admit card in the mid week of May. Every aspirant who have registered for the CLAT exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NLUO in order to check the latest details about the CLAT Admit Card. Note: Students who registered for the CLAT 2019 exam will only be able to download their admit card.

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted every year for thousands of law candidates from across India for admission to Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes. Over 21 Indian National Law Universities offer UG and PG programmes to LAW aspirants.

