CLAT 2019: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the application dates for CLAT 2019 till April 20, 2019. Candidates who have completed the registration process can apply through the official website. The examination-Common law Admission Test will be conducted on May 26, 2019. The application form can be filled after using the registration id and password to login. In the application form, candidates can fill the details such as personal details like name, date of birth, email ID, communication and permanent address, nationality, and ID proof. After filling the application form, certain documents are needed to be uploaded documents are to be uploaded after the payment of application fee.

Candidates who belonged to general/other backward classes/ persons with disability can pay an application fee of Rs. 4000/-. While candidates belonging to the scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe/ below poverty line need to pay an application fee of Rs. 3500/-

Documents to be uploaded

Fill the application form with following documents such as a scanned passport size photograph, scanned signature, caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC), relevant certificates (PwD / BPL), domicile certificate (if applicable)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been rescheduled to be conducted on May 26 and it was earlier to be conducted on May 12 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The examination will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

About CLAT

Common Law Admission Test is conducted as a part of the admissions to the undergraduate law programmes including B.A LL.B, B.B.A LL.B, B.Com LL.B, and B.Sc LL.B. It is offered at every centre of NLU’s. Admission to the undergraduate programme will be based on a centralised online counselling process. Allotment list will be prepared based on the CLAT rank.

