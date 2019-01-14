CLAT 2019: The registration or application process for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has commenced through the official website – clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The entrance examination for admissions to the 21 National Law Universities across the country. According to reports, the link for CLAT 2019 online application is now active and the last date for submission of the application forms through the official website is March 31, 2019.
Moreover, the CLAT 2019 is going to be conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, Bengaluru. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 was conducted by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala, India.
Eligibility Criteria: CLAT UG 2019
- Age limit: Candidates of any age can apply for the CLAT 2019 exam as there is no upper age limit
- Education qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10+2 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates while those belonging to SC/ST categories need only 40% marks in the qualifying examination
Eligibility Criteria: CLAT PG 2019
- Age limit: There is no upper age limit for appearing in CLAT-2019
- Education qualification: Candidates applying should have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with at least 55% or equivalent grade and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need 50% for being eligible to apply
For more details regarding the eligibility of the CLAT examination candidates can log into the official website.
Steps to register for CLAT 2019 online:
- Log into the official website as mentioned above
- Click on to register yourself
- Fill in the details and submit
- Login id and password will be generated
- Login to the user portal with the credentials
- Now, fill the application form and upload necessary documents
- Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary
Direct link to apply for CLAT 2019: https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/
