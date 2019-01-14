CLAT 2019: The online application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been commenced from January 13, 2019, and will continue till March 31, 2019. Those interested can visit the official website - clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. - to apply online for the examination. This year, the exam will be conducted by National Law University, Cuttack (Odisha).

CLAT 2019: The online application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been commenced from January 13, 2019, and will continue till March 31, 2019. Those interested can visit the official website – clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. – to apply online for the examination. The examination for the graduate and post-graduate level courses is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2019, from 3 pm to 5 pm. This year, the exam will be conducted by National Law University, Cuttack (Odisha). Those who will qualify the examination will be eligible to take admission to the NLUs across India.

CLAT 2019: Here’s how to apply for the examination

Visit the official website –clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. and click on Apply Online

Register yourself on the site by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have an e-mail ID, then have one

Thereafter, click on the new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number

A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

CLAT 2019: Documents to be uploaded with the Online Application.

Front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background

Signature of the candidate

Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC

Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying if the candidate is P.W.D

Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are coming under the BPL category

Relevant certificate for your respective State of Domicile

CLAT 2019: Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates: Rs.4,000

Application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates: Rs.3,500

The application fee can be paid via online only.

