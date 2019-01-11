CLAT 2019: The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will commence from January 13, the latest notification on the official website read. The applicants are advised to go through the official website @ clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in to check the latest updates.

CLAT 2019: The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will commence from January 13, the latest notification on the official website read. The applicants are advised to go through the official website @ clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in to check the latest updates. According to the notification, the CLAT 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2019. The examination will start at 3 pm and end at 5 pm. Another important thing to keep in mind that the last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2019.

CLAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

For the UG programme in CLAT 2019, there is no upper age limit. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories must have scored a minimum of 45% marks in the equivalent examination while those belonging to SC/ST categories have to score 40% marks.

For those of PG programme, candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories require an LLB degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 55%. While for those belonging to SC/ST categories require 50% of the marks.

CLAT 2019: Application Fee

General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates have to pay Rs 4,000 while SC/ST/BPL category candidates will pay Rs.3, 500 as application fee.

CLAT Registrations 2019: How to apply

Log on to the official website @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

At first, candidates are required to register themselves at the CLAT-2019 website by using the personal mobile number and e-mail Id

After registration, an OTP will be sent to the given mobile number for validation

Once your mobile number is validated, you can log in using your mobile number and the password you provided at the time of registration

Please fill the form carefully. The Name of the candidate and the parents should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify your candidature

