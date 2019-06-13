CLAT 2019 Result: Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their CLAT 2019 Result are advised to keep visiting the official website of NLU CLAT Result i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in as the National Law University Odisha has decided to release the Common Law Admission Test 2019 Result tomorrow i.e. June 14, 2019. Aspirants can follow the given below steps to check their respective CLAT Result 2019.

CLAT 2019 Result @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in: Aspirants anxiously waiting for their respective CLAT 2019 Result are requested to keep their registration number or roll number ready at the National Law University Odisha is set to announce the Common Law Admission Test Result for 2019 batch, tomorrow that is June 14, 2019. The CLAT Result 2019 will be released on the official website i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in after o6:30 PM. Each candidate who appeared for the CLAT 2019 exam will have to login to the online portal of National Law University Odisha check their CLAT 2019 Result which will include All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of candidates. NLU will also release the CLAT 2019 cut-off list soon after the declaration of CLAT 2019 Result.

Note: You will be eligible for the couselling procedure only if your clear the CLAT 2019 Result.

Steps to check the CLAT 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Common Law Admission Test National Law University Odisha i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CLAT 2019 Result .

. Step 3: Enter your login credentials like registration number/ roll number/ admit card number and password.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Note: Do not miss checking your Application number, Roll Number, Registration Number, Name, Category, CLAT Score, Course Applied for, CLAT Category Rank, CLAT All India Rank.

Step 6: Download your NLU CLAT Result 2019 for future reference.

Each candidate whose name appears in any of the cutoff list of the participating National Law University’s will have to attend the counseling procedure that is likely to take place next month. The counselling schedule will be released by the NLU on its official website, shortly.

