CLAT 2019 Result @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in: The CLAT 2019 Result will be declared by the National Law University Odisha today i.e. June 14, 2019. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in for updates. As per the official notfication which was released on the website, the CLAT 2019 Result will be available for each and every candidate who has sat for the Common Law Admission Test 2019 after o6:30 PM. Also, candidates will have to login to the online portal of the National Law University Odisha in order to check their CLAT 2019 Result. Apart from the CLAT Result 2019, NLU will also release the All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of candidates. After successfully clearing the Commom Law Admission Test 2019 Result, candidates will be eligible for the counseling procedures. The schedule of counselling procedure will be released by NLU shortly.

This year, the National Law University Odisha released CLAT 2019 Answer Key on June 6 and June 9 which will be followed by the declaration of CLAT 2019 Result today and then the CLAT 2019 cut-off list. It is important for each and every candidate to attend the counselling procedure if their name appears in any of the cutoff list of the participating National Law University’s of India. Given below are steps to check and download your CLAT 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT NLU i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CLAT 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number, name, category.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned details.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your NLU CLAT Result 2019 for future reference.

