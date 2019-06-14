CLAT 2019 Result: All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for National Law University to declare the Common Entrance Law Examination Result, are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of CLAT NLU i.e. @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. According to the official notfication released by NLU on its website, the Common Law Admission Test for 2019 batch will be available for candidates after 06:30 PM.

Take a look at the given below steps to check CLAT 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT NLU i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CLAT 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number, name, category.

Enter your login details like registration number, name, category. Note: It is important for every candidate who sat for the examination to login. You will have to register if you still dont have a login id and password.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned details.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your NLU CLAT Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Make sure you check your Registration Number/ Roll Number, CLAT Score, Name, CLAT Category Rank, Category, CLAT All India Rank, Course Applied For and Application Number properly before you download your CLAT 2019 Result.

Soon after declaring the CLAT 2019 Result, National Law University Odisha will release the CLAT 2019 cut-off list of candidates. This year, NLU released the CLAT 2019 Answer Key on June 6 and commensed on June 9, 2019. Candidates will have to attend the counselling procedure if their name appears in any of the cutoff list of the participating National Law University.

