CLAT 2019 Result: The National Law University Odisha has decided to declare the CLAT 2019 Result tomorrow i.e. June 14, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the Law Entrance examination, are advised to visit the official result website of NLU CLAT i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in for all the important details. In the meanwhile, take a look at the given below how to check and what to check tomorrow.

CLAT 2019 Result @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in: The National Law University Odisha is likely to declare the CLAT 2019 Result tomorrow at its official website i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. According to the notification that was released on website, the CLAT Result 2019 will be available for the candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination on the website after o6:30 PM. Aspirants whoo have to login to the page of National Law University Odisha in order to check their CLAT 2019 Result. The result will also incudes All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of each and every candidate. After clearing the CLAT Result 2019, aspirants will be eligible for the counseling procedures.

The National Law University Odisha released the CLAT 2019 Answer Key on June 6 and June 9, this year. Soon after the declaration of CLAT 2019 Result tomorrow i.e. June 14, the NLU will release the CLAT 2019 cutoff list. Note: If your name appears in any of the cutoff list of the participating National Law University’s, you will have to attend the counseling procedure. NLU will announce the counseling schedule shortly.

Details to check in CLAT 2019 Result:

Don’t forget to check your Application number, Roll Number, Registration Number, Name, Category, CLAT Score, Course Applied for, CLAT Category Rank, CLAT All India Rank properly.

Steps to check the CLAT 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT NLU i.e. clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CLAT 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number, name, category.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned credentials.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2019 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your NLU CLAT Result 2019 for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App