Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2020.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2020. The preparations of students for the same are in full swing. Students must review their notes, revise their syllabus, eat properly, include short breaks in their schedule and avoid some of the common mistakes that students normally make. In this article, you’ll find out the common and silly mistakes that can be avoided but are often committed.

Important Documents for CLAT 2020 exam

At times, students end up forgetting to bring the mandatory to have documents with them. Please note that if you forget to carry a single document mentioned below, you will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

Identity Card in proper/undamaged condition. CLAT 2020 admit card.

Mistakes to avoid during CLAT 2020:

Reach the venue a little before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any risk of late entry. Reaching before time will allow you to complete all the formalities properly without worrying about being short of time. Thermal frisking will be there as well as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stay calm on the exam day, do not stress yourself. Try to revise only the topics you already know on the day of the exam and do not read anything that’s completely new. Students usually think that they’ll complete the difficult questions first and then will complete the easy ones. It is advised to not follow this pattern. Do the easy/questions you know first as this saves time. Do not spend too much time on one question, if it takes too much of your time, move to the next question. The exam has time constraints. Follow social distancing everywhere. Exam centres have also been increased to avoid crowd and congestion. Wear a mask and carry 1 or 2 extra masks with you. This a global pandemic and there’s no space for taking risks. Get a hand sanitizer along. Do not touch surfaces unnecessarily.

The centres will be sanitized disinfectant liquid and sanitizers will be kept at various places inside the exam venue. This year, to avoid crowding, staff will be deployed at the centre. Every candidate will be examined at the gate using Thermo Guns for Covid-19 and students with slightest of symptoms will not be allowed inside the centre. These students who will be found symptomatic will be made to sit in isolated classrooms and teachers in these isolation rooms will be provided with PPE kits.

