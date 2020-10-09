The Supreme Court of India on Friday denied both, to cancel Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) or postpone the counselling session. The top court had asked the 5 candidates seeking cancellation of CLAT citing technical issues to submit their grievances in the coming 2 days to redressal committee.

CLAT 2020 was held on September 28, it is a national level exam that is conducted by the authorities to give admissions to qualified students in the 23 National Law Universities (NLUs).

The senior lawyer appearing for the consortium, PS Narasimha had earlier informed a bench that comprised of Justice Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah that a grievance redressal committee is there which is headed by CJI (Chief Justice of India) that could consider the issues raised by the petitioners.

The bench said in its order that they were of the view that the petitioners should submit the grievances within two days from Friday and the grievance redressal committee would take a decision on the complaints. The bench told senior advocate appearing for the petitioners, Gopal Sankaranarayanan that they could not stop the counselling.

The senior advocate appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate appearing for the petitioners said that there were certain technical issues when the online examination was conducted. He said that certain questions were incorrect as well. He added that about 40,000 issues had been received with regard to different aspects of CLAT.

He said that there were many mistakes in the question papers and answer key, for the first time, only 3 per cent of students had crossed the 50 per cent marks of total 150 marks.

The bench observed that it was a difficult time. Narasimha, opposing the plea, said that no payment was required to be made for raising objections, 146th and 150th question raised a lot of objections and thus those questions were dropped as per expert committee recommendation.

