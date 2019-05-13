CLAT Admit Card 2019: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Admit Card 2019 or hall tickets have been published by the Consortium of National Law Universities at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. Check the steps to download the CLAT call letter check in this news article.

CLAT Admit Card 2019: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Admit Card 2019 or CLAT 2019 Admit Card through its official website – clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in today, May 13, 2019. Those who have submitted their applications for the upcoming CLAT 2019 can check the official website and download the CLAT Hall Ticket.

According to the official website, the Admit Card for CLAT 2019 has been published now in your login. CLAT 2019 Examination has been rescheduled to be held on Sunday, 26th May 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM. Students can also check the previous years question papers in their login.

How to download the CLAT Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities as mentioned above –clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “CLAT Admit Card 2019 download link” and click on the link and wait Here, fill in the login credentials such as your registration number and date of birth, to access the CLAT Admit Card 2019 After submitting the details, the CLAT 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Students can download and take a print out for reference

