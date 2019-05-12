CLAT admit card 2019: The hall tickets for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will be released by the Consortium of National Law University on Monday, April 13, 2019 @clat.ac.in. The candidates who are willing to download, can do the same through the official website, clat.ac.in. Every year, this examination takes place to admit the students into the institutes including the National Law Universities (NLUs).

CLAT admit card 2019 @ clat.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law University will release the hall ticket for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 on Monday, April 13, 2019. Candidates who want to appear for the national level entrance examination can download the same through the official website, clat.ac.in. The examination take place to admit the students into the institutes including the National Law Universities (NLUs). The examination is conducted for all over India’s law colleges including National Law University on May 26, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm. prior to this, it was scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2019, but the CLAT 2019 examination was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.

Once it will be released, CLAT admit card 2019, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, clat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CLAT 2019 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The question paper consists of 200 marks. The duration of the examination will be two-hour consisting of Multiple-Choice Questions. There will be 200 questions of one mark each. Candidate should attempt the questions carefully as there will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer.

Subject areas: English questions including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: The question paper will consist of a total of 150 questions carrying one mark each. The examination will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

