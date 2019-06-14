The Consortium of National Law Universities will announce CLAT Result 2019 at 6.30 pm. Results will be available on the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.Students who get selected will be able to get admission to 21 National Law Universities across the country.

The CLAT exam was held on May 26. The exam was conducted at various exam centres from 3 pm to 5 pm across the country. A total number of 47,000 candidates appeared for the CLAT examination this year. There are 2984 seats available for the National law University this year.

Steps to check CLAT Result 2019:

Step 1- Go to the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2- On the home page, click on the link ‘CLAT 2019 results’

Step 3 – Enter all the required details like mobile number and password

Step 4 – Click on the login button and the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 – Download CLAT 2019 Result and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to get admission in 21 National Law Universities in India. In 2018, Aman Garg of Jaipur ranked first with 159 marks out of 200.

Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) is a national level test. Selected students will be able to get admission to 21 National Law Universities in India.CLAT was conducted in offline mode until 2015. From 2015 to 2018 CLAT exam was conducted in online mode. However, the CLAT exam has been questioned about some technical glitches in recent times.

