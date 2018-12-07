CMAT 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 is all set to close through the official website of national Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates are advised to submit their applications asap.

CMAT 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) next year on January 28 and the registration process for the same will be closed by the Agency today, i.e. on December 7, 2018. The candidates who want to appear in the examination this year but have not submitted their applications through the official portal of NTA yet should note that this today is the last day for submission of the applications.

Hence, they are required to fill in all the details in the registration form correctly and submit their applications. Candidates need to visit the official website, ntacmat.nic.in and complete the process of registration before the process is closed. Meanwhile, there are reports, that the admit card for CMAT 2019 will be published on January 7 and all the appearing candidates would be able to download the same by following the instructions given below. The results of CMAT will be declared by the National Testing Agency on February 10, 2019.

How to apply for CMAT 2019?

Go to the official website of NTA as mentioned above i.e. – nta.ac.in

Search for the link, “CMAT 2019” and click on it

Now, click on ‘fill application form’

A new window will open

Here, fill in all the details and sign in

Now, click on apply online

Fill in the application form and submit online

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To directly log into the official website of NTA CMAT 2019 and register yourself, click on this link: https://ntacmat.nic.in/ntacmatcms/public/home.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More