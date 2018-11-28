CMAT 2019: The online registration process for the CMAT 2019 has been extended by the authority. Now candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do the same till December 7, 2018 through nta.ac.in.

CMAT 2019: The online registration process of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the official website as per a notification released on it. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the examination and have not yet submitted their applications can register themselves through the official website till December 7, 2018. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application forms was scheduled for November 30, 2018.

However, CMAT, the national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes at various institutions in the country is conducted every year. Interested candidates can log into the official website now and submit their respective applications by December 7, 2018 at www.nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the CMAT 2019 examination will be conducted on January 28, 2019. The examination will be held in two different shifts, i.e. in the morning from 9:00AM to 12:30PM and in the afternoon from 2:30PM to 5:30PM.

Candidates can check the following steps to register for CMAT:

Log in to the official website of NTA – www.nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, ‘Management’ on the homepage and click on the tab

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, click on the ‘Registration’ option

Now, fill in all the details in the application form with academic, profession and others

Candidates must note that they need to keep the scanned copies of the documents for application handy before applying for CMAT

Now, upload the scanned copies and click on ‘Submit’

Take a print out of the same for reference

To go to the official website of NTA or National Testing Agency and check all the details such as eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other necessary details, click on this link: https://www.nta.ac.in/

