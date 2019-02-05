CMAT 2019: Result for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 is likely to be declared today as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which had conducted the test for the first time. Its exam took place on January 28, 2019. More than 60,000 candidates sat for CMAT. As reported by the Indian Express, Vineet Joshi, Director General of NTA had earlier announced that result for CMAT exam will be announced on February 5, 2019.

To check your result for CMAT follow the given instructions:

Go to the official websites i.e. ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in2 Click download result link Fill your registration credentials such as registration number and roll number See your result as soon as it appears Download your result and keep a hard copy for future reference.

About CMAT: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) entrance exam is a national level test for entry into management programmes. The test was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) till last year. This year the test was conducted by NTA. CMAT's first test was conducted in 2012. Till last year the exam took place twice a year, however, with AICTE's new guidelines it was decided that the exam would be conducted once a year.

FORMAT



Duration: 3 Hours Question Paper: It contains four sections i.e. quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness. Each section comprises 25 questions with a correct answer giving four marks and a wrong one causing negative marking.

