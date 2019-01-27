CMAT 2019 Srinagar: the NAtional testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2019) for the candidates belonging to Srinagar region. 187 candidates had enrolled for the examination. The examination will be conducted on January 29, 2019.

CMAT 2019 Srinagar: The dates of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2019) for the candidates belonging to Srinagar region has been rescheduled by the National Testing Agency. A total of 187 candidates enrolled for the examination which will be conducted on January 29, 2019. Earlier, it was scheduled on January 28, 2019. The interested candidates for CMAT 2019 can know all the details from the NTA’s websites for CMAT through the official website www.nta.ac.in, www.ntacmat.nic.in.

The official statement reads The candidates will be informed through email/ sms, as mentioned in the official release for the centres in Srinagar. It has come into the effect due to the closing of Srinagar-Jammu Highway after a heavy snowfall and landslides. It was taken into account on the request of the local Administration of Srinagar.

Exam Timings

29 January 2019- 09:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

The NTA examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2019.

Important instruction:

The candidates are requested to bring the valid admit card

They need to carry A4 sized coloured print out of it along with them in the exam hall

One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/EAadhaar/Ration Card).

ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment

receipt without Aadharr Number and Photocopies Or Images Stored in mobile phones etc will NOT be accepted

Meanwhile, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the examination dates for the admissions to Pharmacy Programs for the Academic Year 2019-20. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

(Note: No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification).

