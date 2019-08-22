CMAT 2020: National Testing Agency has recently declared the notification for the Common Management Admission Test CMAT 2020 on its official website. MBA aspirants those who seek admission to B-schools that are approved by the AICTE including a few of the top MBA colleges in India can register themselves. The online registration process starts from November 2019 and it will conclude on November 20, 2019. Candidates those who want to register themselves should apply online by visiting the official website of NTA.
NTA will conduct the Common Management Admission Test on January 24, 2020, and results for the same will be released on February 3, 2019. The admit card for CMAT will be released on December 24, 2019,
CMAT 2020 Exam: Important Dates
As per the official CMAT 2020 notification, here are the important dates for the CMAT exams 2020:
- Beginning of the registration process: November 1, 2019
- Registration process ends November 20, 2019.
- CMAT Admit Card Release Date: December 24, 2019
- CMAT Exam to be held on January 24, 2020
- CMAT Exam Result Date: February 3, 2020.
Candidates those who are applying for CMAT must note that the registration process will have three major steps
Step 1: Online Registration for CMAT
Step 2: Payment of Exam Fee, (fees may differ for the reserved categories)
Step 3: Filling of the Application Form
Once the registration process is over, candidates must note that they must keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. From 2019, the CMAT exam will be conducted by the newly founded National Testing Agency / the NTA, earlier AICTE / the All India Council for Technical Education was the conducting body for the CMAT.