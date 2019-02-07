For those candidates who haven't checked their result yet, can check their results on the official websites. The test was concluded successfully as more than 50,000 candidates in both CMAT and GPAT appeared for the test

Results of CMAT and GPAT were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 6 and for those candidates who haven’t yet checked their result can check their results on the official websites. The test was concluded successfully as more than 50,000 candidates in both CMAT and GPAT appeared for the test.

CMAT result highlights 2019:

Navanshu Surendra Sharma has secured 1st rank in CMAT 2019 with 100.00 score This year 64582 candidates registered for the test, followed by 54516 candidates appearing for it, including 127 PwD candidates. The number of male candidates who appeared for the test was 29166 while that of female candidates was 25350. A national merit ranking (All India Rank) has been decided on the basis of marks secured by candidates. If there are more candidates securing same marks the ranking is decided on the basis of few parameters like Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation (QTDI), Logical Reasoning (LR), Language Comprehension (LC), General Awareness (GA). Candidates roll number, rank, NTA score and total marks obtained is given on the merit list. Marks obtained by candidates is valid only for admission for academic session 2019-20

GPAT result highlights 2019:

Yawalakar Ankita Nitin secured the first rank this yearwith 100 marks Number of candidates to register for GPAT this year was 42827, while the number of candidates who sat for the test was 40827 The number of male candidates appearing for the test was 18044 while that of the female was 22064.

The test also had one transgender candidate this year. The final score of GPAT 2019 will be applicable for three years from the date of announcement of the result for admission in PG programme including applying for the scholarship in M. Pharma course For unreserved category, the cut-off was 141, for OBC-NCL category the cut-off was

117, for SC it’s 95 while for ST it’s 74

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More