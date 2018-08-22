The registration process for CMATand GPAT 2019 is all set to commence on the official website on November 1. Candidates who are interested to apply can log in to the portal and register themselves before November 30, 2018.

CMAT, GPAT 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for various examinations going to be conducted under the newly formed agency and as per the latest reports, the online registration for both Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is going to start from November 1, 2018.

The last date for registration has been scheduled for November 30 this year. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the examination on January 28 for the first time and candidates who register themselves for the upcoming examination will be able to download the admit card from the official websites on January 7, 2019.

The schedule for the examination was released by the Human Resource and Development (HRD) ministry along with the schedule for the UGC NET, JEE Main 1 and JEE Main II, NEET (UG) at a press conference on July 7, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria for CMAT:

Candidates who are interested to appear for the CMAT examination should be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university. Those who are in the final year of graduation and are awaiting the results can also apply for the CMAT examination. Candidates need to apply for the same only through the official online portal.

Eligibility Criteria for GPAT:

For GPAT, candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates). Those candidates who are in the final year of the B Pharmacy course are also eligible to register themselves for the upcoming GPAT 2019 examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who have pursued B Tech in pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology/equivalent are not eligible to apply for the GPAT examination.

