CMAT 2018 results out: Results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) are declared by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) board. The Results were declared around 7:15 PM, today (15 February). Candidates can check their scorecard by simply logging @ aicte-cmat.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result through All India Council for Technical Education’s official website. Common Management Admission test was conducted on January 20 and now the results are out.

Candidates appeared in the Common Management Admission Test can check their result by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on CMAT 2018 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Check and download the file

The results and Merit list of the AICTE Common Management Admission Test will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. Candidates will get 4 marks for every right answer, for the wrong answer candidates have to face the negative marking and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is a computer-based National level entrance exam. CMAT exam facilitates institutions to select eligible students for admission in different management programmes.

In the case students get the same score the rankings will be done on the sectional score :

Quantitative techniques and data interpretation

Logical reasoning

Language comprehension

General awareness