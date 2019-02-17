For admission to MBBS, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in the NEET exam. The website will be releasing information related to the result once it's out. The candidates are advised to keep checking the website on a regular basis

CMC Vellore Admission: The online application process for admission at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore began on February 14 and its website is still open for admission. The admission is meant for entry into undergraduate and master’s courses. Various courses under the bachelors and masters programme comprise MBBS, B.SC, Nursing, Allied Health Science Degree, Nursing Diploma, M.Sc, MPH and fellowship courses.

Know the eligibility criteria for various courses:

MBBS: Aspiring candidates are required to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Only those who make it will be eligible to sit for the test.

Nursing: The candidates must have cleared their 12 years of schooling in one attempt in subjects like Physics, Biology, Chemistry (Botany and Zoology), English with not less than 50% aggregate marks from a recognized board.

For those who are in their final year of the qualifying examination in this academic session can also sit for the test. Once the candidates have cleared the test, they are required to submit proof in the form of documents/certificate citing that they have cleared the examination. For more details on other courses, please check the official website on a regular basis.

Selection Process: For admission to MBBS, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of score in NEET exams. The website will be releasing the information related to the result once the result is out. the candidates are advised to keep checking the website on a regular basis. Those who haven’t applied can go to admissions.cmcvellore.ac.in. and apply. For information on other course and other queries, candidates can refer to the official website, URL for the same has been given.

