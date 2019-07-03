Chief Medical Health Officer has issued a notification for the 72 posts of Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Ward Boy and other. The last date for filling the application form is July 8, 2019.

CMHO, Narayanpur Jobs Notification: Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO), Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh has invited applications for the 72 posts of Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Ward Boy and other. Interested candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format on or before July 8, 2019.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Submission of Application – July 8, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Lab Technician – 08

Pharmacist grade – 07

Dresser – 06

Ward Boy – 30

Ward Aaya – 20

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician – 12th Pass with Biology, Certificate of Pathology Technician of 10 months or 1-year duration or a Diploma in concerned disciplines. Institute must be registered with Chhattisgarh Paramedical Council as a Lab Technician.

Pharmacist grade – 12th pass with Biology and Diploma in Pharmacy. Should be registered with Chhattisgarh Pharmacist Council.

Dresser – 10th pass and Dresser Course.

Ward Boy – 8th Pass

Ward Aaya – 8th pass

Selection Procedure:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test/ Skill Test as per the requirement by the selection body.

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format and submit the application with the required documents. The application forms will be received by Chief Medical Officer, District Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh on or before July 8, 2019.

Earlier this year CHMO had given a notification for the recruitment of Specialist & other vacancies. The similar recruitment process was followed by the state authorities as it is being done now.

