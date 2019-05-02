CMTI Recruitment 2019: CMTI Bangalore is inviting the applications for 40 vacancies of Apprentice. Interested candidates need to visit the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in. and apply. The last date for the submission of applications is May 10, this month.

CMTI Recruitment 2019: Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) Bangalore has released notification, inviting the applications for the posts of Apprentice. Candidates if interested can apply for the 40 posts through the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in. CMTI has fixed May 10 as the last date for the submission of applications. Candidates can apply by the above-mentioned date.

CMTI Recruitment 2019 vacancy details

CMTI is inviting 10 posts in Mechanical Engineering, eight posts in Electronics and Communications Engineering, two posts in Computer Science and Engineering. More posts include Mechanical Engineering (12), Electronics and Communications Engineering ( 6) and Computer Science and Engineering (2).

The Graduate Apprentice candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 4984 while Technician (Diploma) Apprentice candidates will get Rs 3542.

Check steps to apply for CMTI Recruitment 2019

First step

• Interested candidates should enrol themselves for an apprenticeship through the website at www.mhrdnats.gov.in

• They will be provided with a student enrolment number.

• Candidate should select Establishment Search under the Establishment menu on the home page of the website and select CMTI Bangalore for undergoing apprenticeship training with CMTI.

•If the candidate does not select CMTI Bangalore his application cannot be processed further.

Second step

• Candidates need to send scanned copies of the filled application in the enclosed format and self-attested photocopy of all documents uploaded through email to training.cmti@nic.inf.

• The last date for sending application and documents through e-mail is May 15, 2019.

In a detailed notification, CMTI says that it is an autonomous R&D Institute under the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India and is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Graduate (Engg./ Tech.)and Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship training, through web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in under the Apprenticeship act 1961 and Apprenticeship rules 1992 for the year 2019-20, for a period of 01 year.

