CNBC Recruitment 2019: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC), an Autonomous Institute under Govt. of NCT of Delhi, has released the notification inviting the recruitment of Senior Resident. There will be a walk-in-interview and the same is scheduled on May 14, 2019. The interview will be conducted in the conference hall of CNBC, Geeta Colony, Delhi- 110031

Qualification for CNBC Recruitment 2019:Candidates need to M.B.B.S with PG Degree or Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized university. They should have also completed their internship. CNVS in a notification said that if no suitable candidates with PG qualification in the Radiology department is available, then candidates with three years of experience in the specialty will also be considered.

Candidates need to go through the following instruction given by the CNBC in the notification

• All the posts are provisional and subject to change according to vacancies without any notice.

• The candidate having registration with the respective State can appear for an interview but in case of selection, they have to submit the DMC registration within one month of joining.

• Upper age limit for Senior Resident for eligibility will be 33 years. If no candidate available then 40 years in accordance of circular No. f.No.121/26/2010/H&FW 1996 -2045 dated 10-06-2011 issued by H &FW department GNCTD may be considered. Relaxation in Upper Age limit to SC/ST, OBC and Physically Handicapped candidate will be as per rules.

• No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.

• The selected candidates will have to follow hospital vide policies.

• The candidates while appearing for interview will produce all relevant original documents along with one number of self-attested photocopies of all Degree/ Diploma/ Certificates along with Marksheet and one passport size photograph.

• The candidates should report at 09.00 AM & not later than 10:00 AM.

• Senior Residents will initially be appointed on ad-hoc basis for a period of 44 day.

