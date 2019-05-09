Cochin University CAT 2019 results declared, Amir Ahmed Imtias tops entrance exam: As per reports, Amir Ahmed Imtias of Kilimanur district has bagged the first rank in the entrance exams. Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S secured the second and third ranks respectively.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) results has been declared on May 9. Students can check their results online through official website @cusat.ac.in. As per reports, Amir Ahmed Imtias of Kilimanur district has bagged the first rank in the entrance exams. Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S secured the second and third ranks respectively, whereas Vishnu V Saseendran was the topper in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Steps to check CAT results:

1. Visit the official website @cusat.ac.in

2. Click on the CAT 2019 rank list link

3. Select the CAT programme

4. Click on the View rank list

5. Download the result and take out the printout for future reference

CUSAT CAT is held for those who want to pursue BTech, M.A, MCA, MSc, Computer Science, LLM, PhD, LLB, and other courses.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019.

For MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). They will have to attend a group discussion and interview for the final selection.

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Aspirants will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and will be required to attend the interview for the selection.

