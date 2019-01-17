CUSAT CAT 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) scheduled to conduct the online Admission Test. The official notification was released @ admissions.cusat.ac.in. The online Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) is all set to be conducted on April 6 and 7.

CUSAT CAT 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) scheduled to conduct the online Common Admission Test (CAT-2019). According to the official notification on admissions.cusat.ac.in, the interested candidates can appear for the examination on April 6 and 7. The entrance examination is held for various admission undergraduate/ postgraduate courses. The admissions are offered by the CUSAT. The interested applicants can apply for the courses from January 30.

The online applications will be available on the official website. The candidates can apply till February 28. The applications for various MTech courses. The candidates can submit till April 21. There will be an admission test for various courses such as MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry). It will be conducted on April 6.

The candidates can also sit for the course BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD the examination is scheduled to take place on April 7.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates who belong to Kerala SC (KSC) and Kerala ST (KST) communities are eligible for applying. The candidate should be a pass-out of class 12th or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. They should score at least 45 per cent PCM (physics, Chemistry Mathematics).

The CUSAT will be scheduled to take place at 28 centres across the country. Dubai has also been included in the list of centres. A separate category has been made available for Indians having OCI/PIO status and for foreign nationals.

The candidate needs to score 55% aggregate marks (except language and humanities) postgraduate courses, science with mathematics as one of the subjects or graduate in Electronics/Information Technology/Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Engineering/Technology.

