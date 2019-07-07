Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2019: Coconut Development Board, Kochi has invited applications for the recruitment of Jr. Stenographer, LDC, and MTS posts throughout India. Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before August 5, 2019.

Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2019: Coconut Development Board, Kochi has issued notification for the recruitment of Jr. Stenographer, LDC and MTS posts across India. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before August 5, 2019.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – within 30 days (Aug 5, 2019) of publication of this advertisement

Coconut Development Board Vacancy Details:

Jr. Stenographer – 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk – 3 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, LDC and MTS Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Jr.Stenographer – Matriculation or equivalent preferably graduation with 80 words per minute speed in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typewriting.

Lower Division Clerk – Matriculation or equivalent, preferably graduation with a speed of 40 words per minute in typewriting.

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pass in Matriculation or equivalent or Industrial Training Institute course.

Age Limit:

Jr. Stenographer – 30 years

Lower Division Clerk – 30 years

Multi-Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 years

For more detailed information, check on the detailed notification below:

free-pdf-page?file=ldc-mts-steno-jobs.pdf

How to Apply for Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2019:

The eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format. They have to send the application along with a Crossed Demand Draft for Rs 100/-. The application fee will be drawn in favor of the Chairman, Coconut Development Board payable, Kera Bhavan, SRV Road, Kochi. The fee must be submitted within 30 days from the date of appearance of the advertisement in the employment news.

Note: The Centre has approved the Coconut Development Board’s (CDB) annual action plan, which envisages an outlay of Rs 212 Crore for 2019-20.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App