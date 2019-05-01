COHSEM Class 12th results: COHSEM is likely to declare the Class 12th results or Manipur Class 12th Result or COHSEM Class 12th Result or HSE exam result 2019 very soon on the official website. The Board had conducted exams in February-March 2019.

COHSEM Class 12th results: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is likely to announce the results of Manipur Board Higher Secondary Education (HSE) in the first week of May. The HSE or Class 12th result 2019 will be declared on the official website of COHSEM at manipurcoshem.com and manresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep watch on the above-mentioned websites. Once the results are declared, they will be able to download the same.

In order to check the Class 12th results, students need to enter the credentials including roll number, registration number and date of birth. COHSEM had held Class 12 examination February 18 to March 20, 2019.

Here is the procedure to check the COHSEM Class 12th results:

• Candidates need to visit the official website at manresults.nic.in

• Click on the link that reads results

• Enter required credentials like exam roll numbers

• Enter the Submit option

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence

Students can access the following direct link and access their results

manresults.nic.in

According to reports, COHSEM will be the first Board in northeastern India to announce the results, if the same is announced in the first week of May. No other state Board in this side of the country has announced the results.

It has been witnessed that state Boards in the country announce Class 10th and 12th mostly in the second half of April and the month of May.

Recently, the Karnataka Board and Goa Board declared the results of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results and HSSC Class 12th results on the official websites.

