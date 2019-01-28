The application withdrawal window for CDS was open from December 3 to December 10, 2018. The number of seats to be filled for CDS is 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2019 exam will be conducted on February 3 as per the circular released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Commission had introduced the procedure of application withdrawal this year. Though the initiative started with the Engineering Services Exam. The application withdrawal window for CDS was open from December 3 to December 10, 2018. The number of seats to be filled for CDS is 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

CDS dos and don’ts say that the candidates should not carry any costly items to the exam centre as the Commission has banned communication devices inside the exam premises. Electronic gadgets such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, pagers etc. are strictly prohibited at the venue. They must ensure that only black ball pens are used for marking the answers in the answer sheet. Notification for CDS (II) will be released in June and the exam will be conducted on September 8.

CDS is conducted twice a year by UPSC for recruitment into the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Eligibility criteria for candidates include only unmarried graduates. Successful candidates are admitted into the respective Academies after an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Candidates qualified in the written exam are shortlisted for an interview by a Services Selection Board which evaluates a candidate’s suitability for a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

