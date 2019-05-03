COMEDK 2019 Admit Card: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka has released the admit card or hall ticket for COMEDK 2019 entrance examination. Candidates can download the admit card till May 11 from comedk.org. COMEDK 2019 has been scheduled to be held on May 12.

COMEDK 2019 Admit Card: The Admit card or Hall ticket for the COMEDK UGET 2019 has been released on the official website – comedk.org. The candidates applied for the examination are requested to download them before May 11. The Entrance examination is conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental College Karnataka (COMEDK).

The Candidates who have applied for the Examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org. The Last date to download the admit card or hall ticket is May 11. After that, no candidate can download the hall ticket. The candidate can check the below steps in order to download the hall tickets or admit card.

Steps to download the COMEDK 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org

On the homepage, tap on the link saying COMEDK 2019 Admission ticket

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your user ID and Password and click on the login button

The result will appear on the home screen.

Download the Admit Card and take a print for further use

Important Dates of COMEDK 2019 Examination:

Hall ticket release date: May 5- May 11

Entrance Examination Date: May 12

Answer key release date: May 24

Result declaration date: May 27

The Candidate who applied for the COMEDK UGET 2019 examination care requested to bring the admit card or hall ticket in the examination. The aspirants will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card. The Entrance examination will be held on May 12, 2019, from 10: 00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The COMEDK 2019 examination consists of 180 objective types of question. And for every correct answer, the students will get one marks, while there is no negative marking in this examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App