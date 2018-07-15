COMEDK counselling 2018: The first round of counselling for admissions to engineering courses starts from tomorrow at Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women. Candidates should note that they should carry the required documents for verification during the counselling.

COMEDK counselling 2018: The first round of counselling process for admission to engineering courses is going to be conducted from tomorrow, July 16 till July 26, 2018, at NMKRV College for Women premises in Mangala Mantapa. The college is situated in the 3rd Block, of Jayanagar in Bangalore.

According to latest updates, the counselling process is being conducted by Consortium Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) for admission to various engineering courses for the academic year 2018 onwards at various colleges in the state of Karnataka starting with NMKRV College for Women.

Reports say that after the end of the first counselling session, the second counselling process will be conducted by COMEDK. Candidates who had applied for the courses will have to carry their documents for verification at the time of counselling.

The document required to be produced are as follows, admit card, voters id card, Aadhaar card, proof of nationality, a copy of online application form, HSC and SSC mark sheets, health certificate for the online document verification process.

To to the official website of Consortium Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka or COMEDK click here: https://www.comedk.org/

