COMEDK Counselling 2018: First round of counselling process for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will begin today. According to reports, the COMEDK counselling will be conducted from July 16 to July 26, 2018, at NMKRV College for Women premises in Mangala Mantapa. Students, who had applied Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges can attend the counselling session to clear their doubts and verification of documents can be done at the same time.

The students need to carry their admit card, voters id card, Aadhaar card, a copy of online application form, HSC and SSC mark sheets and a health certificate for the online document verification process.

The candidates can check out the details on COMEDK’s official website @ comedk.org. The Undergraduate Entrance Test, UGET 2018 was conducted on May 13, 2018.

